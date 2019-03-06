

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Wednesday, rising for a second successive day, after moving in a tight range amid alternate bouts of buying and selling. Investors were reacting to a slew of economic news from the U.S. and Europe.



Investors were also digesting a report from The Organization for Economic Co-Operation & Development (OECD) that cut forecasts for the global economy in 2019 and 2020, warning that trade disputes and uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses.



The OECD forecast that the world economy would grow 3.3% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020.



The benchmark SMI ended up 4.01 points, or 0.04% at 9,403.16, after scaling a high of 9,421.04 and a low of 9,363.27 in the session.



On Tuesday, the index ended up 5.10 points, or 0.05%, at 9,399.15.



Julius Baer, Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, Geberit and Zurich Insurance posted modest gains.



Swatch Group declined 1.3% and Richemont ended 1.2% down. Lonza Group, SGS and Sika ended lower by 0.6 to 1%.



Logitech International gained about 2.25% after the company reaffirmed its 2019 outlook and said it expects sales to grow 9 to 11%.



Bucher Industries shares gained about 1.6% after the company said its profit rose to 215 million Swiss Francs in 2018 thanks to a 16% increase in sales.



Dormakaba Holding shares soared more than 6% after the company's first half net profit rose to 126.7 million francs.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended marginally up, while Germany and Fance closed modestly lower.



