

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic activity continued to expand in late January and February, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book released Wednesday afternoon.



The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, said ten districts reported slight-to-moderate growth, although Philadelphia and St. Louis reported flat economic conditions.



The Fed noted the prolonged partial government shutdown led to slower economic activity in about half of the districts.



Consumer spending activity was described as mixed, with several districts attributing lower retail and auto sales to harsh winter weather and higher costs of credit.



While the report also said manufacturing activity strengthened on balance, numerous contacts conveyed concerns about weakening global demand, higher costs due to tariffs, and ongoing trade policy uncertainty.



The Fed said employment increased in most districts, with modest-to-moderate gains reported in a majority of districts and steady to slightly higher employment seen in the rest.



With regard to inflation, the Beige Book said prices continued to increase at a modest-to-moderate pace, with several Districts noting faster growth for input prices than selling prices.



The ability to pass on higher input costs to consumers varied by region and industry, and a few districts noted that demand and the level of industry competition played a role in this variance, the Fed added.



The Beige Book is traditionally released two weeks before the Fed's next monetary policy meeting, with the central bank due to meet to make a decision on interest rates on March 19th and 20th.



