

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $76.17 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $93.96 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.24 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 to $0.21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX