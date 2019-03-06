

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.91 million, or $0.014 per share. This compares with $0.09 million, or $0.001 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $2.42 million or $0.073 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $42.62 million from $35.88 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.42 Mln. vs. $0.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.073 vs. $0.018 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $42.62 Mln vs. $35.88 Mln last year.



