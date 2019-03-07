

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, said it has signed an agreement to acquire NULON Products Australia Pty Ltd. Closing is expected at the beginning of the second quarter. The addition is part of FUCHS AUSTRALASIA's expansion into the automotive retail sector and compliments its existing Automotive, Mining, Industrial and OEM businesses.



The NULON brand with sales revenues of around A$40 million or about 25 million euros and 65 employees will be retained, and the products will continue to be manufactured locally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX