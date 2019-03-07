

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) will increasingly shift its focus away from public posts to encrypted, ephemeral communications on its trio of messaging apps, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.



Zuckerberg believes a privacy-focused communications platform will become even more important than today's open platforms. Privacy gives people the freedom to be themselves and connect more naturally, which is why the company build social networks.



Zuckerberg said, 'I understand that many people don't think Facebook can or would even want to build this kind of privacy-focused platform -- because frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services, and we've historically focused on tools for more open sharing. But we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want, including in private messaging and stories.'



In a few years, Zuckerberg expects future versions of Messenger and WhatsApp to become the main ways people communicate on the Facebook network. The company is focused on making both of these apps faster, simpler, more private and more secure, including with end-to-end encryption.



Zuckerberg said,'I believe working towards implementing end-to-end encryption for all private communications is the right thing to do. Messages and calls are some of the most sensitive private conversations people have, and in a world of increasing cyber security threats and heavy-handed government intervention in many countries, people want us to take the extra step to secure their most private data.'



Zuckerberg said the company has started working on safety systems building on the work it has done in WhatsApp, and the company will discuss them with experts through 2019 and beyond before fully implementing end-to-end encryption. I believe there's an opportunity to set a new standard for private communication platforms -- where content automatically expires or is archived over time. Stories already expire after 24 hours unless you archive them, and that gives people the comfort to share more naturally. This philosophy could be extended to all private content.



People want to be able to choose which service they use to communicate with people. However, today if People want to message people on Facebook they have to use Messenger, on Instagram they have to use Direct, and on WhatsApp they have to use WhatsApp. The company want to give people a choice so they can reach their friends across these networks from whichever app they prefer, Zuckerberg said.



Zuckerberg said the company plans to start by making it possible for people to send messages to their contacts using any of services, and then to extend that interoperability to SMS too. Of course, this would be opt-in and people will be able to keep their accounts separate if you'd like.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX