

Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Thursday reported that its fiscal 2018 net income attributable to shareholders was 1.50 billion Swiss francs, compared to last year's loss of 1.68 billion francs.



Attributable net income before impairment and divestments was 1.57 billion francs, compared to last year's 1.42 billion francs. Adjusted earnings per share were 2.63 francs, compared to 2.35 francs in the prior year.



Recurring EBITDA reached 6.02 billion francs, up 0.4 percent on a reported basis, and up 3.6% on a like-for-like basis, with Cement, Aggregates and Ready-Mix Concrete segments all contributing to the solid outcome.



Net Sales reached 27.47 billion francs, up 1.6 percent from 27.02 billion francs last year. Net sales grew 5.1 % on a like-for-like basis for the full year, largely driven by higher cement volumes.



Looking ahead, the company said it is expecting a further acceleration of growth and earnings dynamic in 2019.



