

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial engineering group, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L), Thursday reported that its profit before taxation for the full year rose 50 percent to 288.8 million pounds, and basic earnings per share grew 41 percent to 303.1 pence, both on statutory basis.



On adjusted basis, the Group's profit before taxation increased 11 percent to 254.6 million pounds, and basic earnings per share climbed 13 percent to 250.0 pence.



For the full year, revenue rose 15 percent to 1.153 billion pounds, while it was up 7 percent on an organic basis.



In addition, the Group said its board is proposing a final dividend of 71.0 pence per share for 2018, an increase of 14 percent, payable on 24 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at 26 April 2019.



