

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L), an Exhibitions, Events, Business Intelligence and Academic Publishing Group, reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2018 increased 5.2 percent to 282.1 million pounds from last year's 268.2 million pounds. However, earnings per share fell 47.6 percent to 19.7 pence from 37.6 pence a year ago.



The company noted that the prior year results included non-cash credit from U.S. tax reforms.



Adjusted profit before tax was 649.7 million pounds, compared to 485.8 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 49.2 pence, compared to 46.0 pence last year.



Revenue for the year grew 34.9 percent to 2.37 billion pounds from 1.76 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue increased 3.7 percent.



The company's board has proposed a final dividend of 14.85 pence per share, compared to 13.80 pence per share. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 31 May 2019 to ordinary shareholders registered as at the close of business on 26 April 2019.



This will result in total dividends for the year of 21.90 pence per share, representing a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX