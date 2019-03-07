

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) Thursday reported that profit before tax for the year 2018 rose to 71 million pounds from last year's 69.7 million pounds. However, profit after tax totaled 73.7 million pounds, lower than 84.1 million pounds last year.



On a per share basis, earnings slipped to 3.1 pence from 3.7 pence, and underlying earnings slid to 5.0 pence from 6.2 pence last year.



Group revenue for the year declined to 1.863 billion pounds from 2.091 billion pounds, adversely impacted by divestments and currency translation.



Organic revenue was 2 percent lower, driven by an adverse revenue adjustment of 79.8 million pounds to the KC-46 programme, following the Boeing settlement. Excluding this, Group organic revenue increased 3 percent.



Looking ahead, the Group said its overall expectations for progress in 2019 remain unchanged.



