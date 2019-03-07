

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in February to the weakest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in February following a 2.7 percent rise in January. In both November and December, inflation was 3.4 percent each.



The latest inflation was the weakest since November 2016, when it was 1.0 percent.



In February, the CPI was most influenced by housing, which accounted for 40 percent of the total increase. The education component of the CPI rose 5.5 percent year-on-year and the housing component surged 7.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the communication component fell by 4.3 percent and transport by 1.0 percent.



In February, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in February, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. The monthly increase was the first in four months.



