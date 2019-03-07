

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated for the second month in February to the highest level in five-and-a-half years, as fuel prices rebounded, data from the statistical office CBS showed on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent in February from 2.2 percent in January. In December, inflation was 2.0 percent.



The latest reading was the highest since August 2013, when inflation was 2.8 percent.



Petrol prices rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.7 percent drop in January. Diesel prices climbed 7.4 percent after a 1.1 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in February following a 0.1 percent rise in January.



Similarly, the EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.0 percent in January. In Eurozone, inflation rose to 1.5 percent in February from 1.4 percent in January.



