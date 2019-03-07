

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said it has made commitments offered by Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and Sky legally binding under EU antitrust rules. These commitments address the Commission's concerns regarding certain clauses in these studios' film licensing contracts for pay-TV with Sky UK.



The clauses prevented Sky UK from allowing EU consumers outside the UK and Ireland to subscribe to Sky UK's pay TV services to access films via satellite or online. They also required NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. to ensure that broadcasters other than Sky UK are prevented from making their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland.



Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. have now committed not to apply these clauses in existing film licensing contracts for pay-TV with any broadcaster in the European Economic Area (EEA). They have also committed to refrain from (re)introducing such clauses in film licensing contracts for pay-TV with any broadcaster in the EEA.



Similarly, Sky will neither apply existing clauses nor (re)introduce new ones in its film licensing contracts for pay-TV with Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros.



US film studios typically license audio-visual content to a single pay-TV broadcaster in each Member State.



The Commission sent a Statement of Objections in July 2015 setting out its preliminary view that certain clauses in film licensing contracts for pay-TV between Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and Sky UK breach EU antitrust rules. These clauses (a) required Sky UK to block access to the studios' films through its online pay-TV services and/or through its satellite pay-TV services to consumers outside its licensed territory (UK and Ireland); and (b) required some of the studios to ensure that broadcasters outside the UK and Ireland are prevented from making their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland.



