

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings totaled $390 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings in the same period last year were $483 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter total sales decreased 9.5% to $28.1 billion from $31.0 billion for the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $28.38 billion for the quarter. Identical sales without fuel improved 1.9%, for the quarter. Excluding fuel, the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, the convenience store business unit divestiture, and the merger with Home Chef, total sales increased 1.6% in the fourth quarter over the same period last year.



For fiscal 2018, adjusted net earnings totaled $1.7 billion, or $2.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings in 2017 were $1.8 billion, or $1.95 per diluted share. Total sales decreased 1.2% to $121.2 billion compared to $122.7, last year. Identical sales without fuel at 1.8%, improved over last year. Excluding fuel, the 53rd week, the convenience store business unit divestiture, and the merger with Home Chef, total sales increased 2.0% in 2018 compared to 2017.



Also, Kroger announced the company is targeting identical sales growth, excluding fuel, to range from 2.0% to 2.25% in 2019. The company expects net earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.25 per diluted share and FIFO operating profit to range from $2.9 to $3.0 billion for 2019. The company expects capital investments, excluding mergers, acquisitions, and purchases of leased facilities, to range between $3.0 and $3.2 billion in 2019.



CEO Rodney McMullen said: 'Kroger solidly delivered on what we set out to do in 2018, which was an investment year that laid the groundwork for us to achieve our 2020 Restock Kroger targets including financials. We reached our FIFO operating profit goal and finished the year with sales and business momentum. We have a clear path to achieve $400 million in incremental FIFO operating profit growth and $6.5 billion in cumulative Restock cash flow by the end of 2020.'



Shares of The Kroger Co. were down more than 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



