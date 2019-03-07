

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) reported that its third-quarter pretax loss from continuing operations widened 31 percent year-over-year to $159 million. Loss per share from continuing operations improved to $0.58 from a loss of $1.16, prior year, due to the impact of corporate tax rate changes in the prior year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter total revenues decreased 4.1 percent, to $468.4 million primarily due to lower Assisted tax preparation revenues and royalties as a result of the delay in overall filings with the IRS. Analysts expected revenue of $465.49 million for the quarter.



H&R Block total U.S. return volume decreased 1.2% through February 28, as an increase in DIY returns of 6.4% was offset by a 6.5% decrease in Assisted returns. On a comparable basis with the most recent IRS data for the current tax season, the company grew market share in DIY due to product enhancements and improved conversion.



'The slow start to the tax season for the industry impacted the timing of our business, lowering financial results for our fiscal third quarter. We remain on track with our strategic and operational plans and expect to achieve our financial outlook for the fiscal year,' said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's CFO.



