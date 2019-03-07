

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Government shutdown-delayed data released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed labor productivity in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Labor Department said labor productivity climbed by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a downwardly revised 1.8 percent increase in the third quarter.



Economists had expected labor productivity to rise by 1.6 percent compared to the 2.2 percent jump previously reported for the third quarter.



The report said unit labor costs also surged up by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after climbing by an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in the previous quarter.



Unit labor costs had been expected to increase by 1.6 percent compared to the 0.9 percent advance previously reported for the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX