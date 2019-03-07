

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The healthcare venture founded by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Wednesday announced its name, 'Haven', and the launch of a new website.



In January 2018, Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan said they will form a new healthcare company to address healthcare for their U.S. employees and tackle rising healthcare costs. The new company, headquartered in Boston, is free from profit-making incentives and constraints.



Haven's focus is the 1.2 million employees and families affiliated with Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase across the U.S. The company also has an office in New York.



Dr. Atul Gawande, a surgeon, speaker and author, was appointed in July 2018 as the newly-formed company's CEO and assembled a leadership team that includes Jack Stoddard as COO, Serkan Kutan as CTO, and Dana Safran as Head of Measurement.



'We want to change the way people experience health care so that it is simpler, better, and lower cost. We'll start small, learn from the experience of patients, and continue to expand to meet their needs,' said Dr. Gawande.



In recent months, Dr. Gawande has been meeting with the employees of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase to understand their healthcare experiences.



In a letter posted on Haven's new website, Gawande noted that Haven will be an 'advocate for the patient and an ally to anyone - clinicians, industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and others - who makes patient care and cost better.'



The website also outlines several areas to improve upon the current health system, including the difficulty people have accessing care, navigating the complex system, and affording their medical treatments and prescription drugs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX