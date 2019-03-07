

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) slipped 6% in the after-hours trading on Thursday after the company's outlook for the first quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.



Santa Clara, California-based Marvell reported fourth-quarter loss of $260.7 million or $0.40 per share, compared with profit of $48.8 million or $0.10 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.25 per share, down from $0.32 per share last year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter were $744.8 million, up from $615.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $740.31 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to the first quarter, Marvell expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be $0.12 to $0.16 per share and revenues to be $650 million, plus or minus 3%. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $718.16 million.



'Marvell continued to improve its financial performance in fiscal 2019, while also increasing scale and diversifying its business through the acquisition of Cavium. While macroeconomic conditions are currently impacting our first quarter outlook, we expect growth to resume in the second quarter,' said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and Chief Executive Officer.



MRVL closed Thursday's trading at $19.17, down $0.43 or 2.19%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $1.13 or 5.89% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX