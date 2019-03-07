

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for GDP, January figures for household lending and current account and February data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year, up from 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in Q3. Household spending is tipped to sink 0.6 percent on year after rising 0.1 percent in December.



The current account is predicted to show a surplus of 161.0 billion yen, down from 452.8 billion yen in December. Bank lending in January, both with and without trusts, was up an annual 2.4 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 46.3, up from 45.6 in January. The outlook is pegged at 49.9, up from 49.4 a month earlier.



China will release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to add 1.3 percent on year after sliding 1.5 percent in January. Exports are called lower by 2.2 percent after jumping 9.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $27.15 billion, down from $39.16 billion a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q4 figures for manufacturing activity and the volume of buildings. In the three months prior, manufacturing activity was up 2.0 percent by value and down 1.6 percent by volume. Building volume was up 0.7 percent.



South Korea will see January data for current account; in December, the current account surplus was $4.82 billion.



