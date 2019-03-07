

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Thursday reported a second-quarter earnings that trumped Wall Street estimates, but revenues missed expectations despite strong same-store sales over the holiday period.



Net income for the quarter rose to $889 million or $2.01 per share, from $701 million or $1.59 per share last year.



Net sales for the second quarter increased 7.3% to $34.63 billion from $32.28 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.69 per share and revenues of $35.67 billion for the quarter.



Comparable sales for the second quarter rose 5.4%, with US increasing 7.4% and Canada down 0.3% and other international down 0.7%.



