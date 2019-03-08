

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in Friday's final reading.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous reading.



On an annualized basis, GDP jumped 1.9 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 1.7 percent after showing a 1.4 percent rise in the previous reading.



Nominal GDP gained 0.4 percent on quarter, topping expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.



