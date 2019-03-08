

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) shareholders narrowly approved a say-on-pay referendum concerning Chief Executive Robert Iger's compensation, one year after voting against his pay package and prompting the company to make changes to it in recent months.



At the company's annual meeting Thursday, the non-binding resolution on Iger's compensation passed with about 57% of shareholder votes. Bob Iger will get compensation worth as much as $35 million this year. The vote happened days after Disney reduced Iger's target compensation by $13.5 million. Last year's say-on-pay resolution was rejected, with 52% of votes opposed.



