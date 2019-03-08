

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc.(SPD.L) has requisitioned a general meeting of Debenhams plc (DEB.L) to appoint Mike Ashley to the board of directors of Debenhams and to remove all of the current members of the Debenhams board---other than Rachel Osborne who became a director in September 2018.



If Mr Ashley were to be appointed to the board of directors of Debenhams during this business critical period for Debenhams, shley would carry out an executive role, and would focus on the Debenhams business, Sports Direct said.



If appointed, Mr Ashley would step down from his current roles as a director and chief executive of Sports Direct. He would be replaced as acting chief executive by Chris Wootton, currently Sports Direct's deputy chief financial officer, Sports Direct said.



