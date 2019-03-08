

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German manufacturer of optical systems Carl Zeiss AG, branded as ZEISS, announced Thursday that its Medical Technology Segment Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) has received FDA clearance for Epithelial Thickness Mapping or ETM for CIRRUS HD-OCT, enabling more detailed assessment of refractive surgery patients.



The Segment has received 510(k) clearance, expanding the capabilities of its Anterior Segment Premier Module to include ETM.



This new application will be unveiled at the Vision Expo East Conference in New York from March 21-24, 2019



According to refractive specialist John Doane of Discover Vision Center in Kansas City, the epithelium is the outermost layer of the cornea and is known to actively remodel itself in response to subtle changes in corneal shape due to pathologies such as early keratoconus that may be missed if using corneal topography alone.



'With CIRRUS' Epithelial Thickness Mapping, I can now better identify eligible patients for refractive surgery, and I can also monitor the cornea's post-surgical healing response,' Doane said.



