PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Friday that the Group, comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, carried 7.03 million passengers in the month of February, up 4.1 percent from last year's 6.76 million passengers.



Traffic, measured in revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, grew 2.8 percent to 20.18 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers or ASK, was 23.18 billion, up 2.6 percent from last year.



Load factor for the month edged up 0.2 percentage point to 87.1% from 86.8 percent a year ago.



Cargo load factor dropped 0.4 percentage point to 60.1 percent.



