

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust plc (MYI.L) reported a loss before tax of 112.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to profit of 215.2 million pounds, prior year. Loss per ordinary share was 92.6 pence compared to profit of 164.0 pence.



On revenue basis, return before tax declined to 71.4 million pounds from 73.8 million pounds, while return per ordinary share was 49.6 pence compared to 51.8 pence.



For the fiscal year period, investments income declined to 77.1 million pounds from 79.5 million pounds, prior year.



The Board now recommended a final dividend of 17.0 pence which, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on 17 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on 5 April 2019. If approved, the total ordinary dividends for the year will amount to 51.5 pence, an increase of 3.0% from last year.



