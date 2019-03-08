

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) said that it has signed a new contract to provide field office support services to the US Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. or PBGC.



The single award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a one-year base period and four option years with a total potential value of $200 million if all option years are exercised. The first task order has already been issued with a five-year value of up to $112 million.



Under the contract, Serco will support PBGC Field Offices to manage documents and records, build databases, administer benefits, analyse data, automate data processes and provide customer support, such as operating PBGC's contact centre and locating participants in pension plans.



Serco's bid has drawn upon range of Citizen Services capabilities including processing, contact and case management solutions, and the strong references of our support to the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) contracts.



PBGC is a federal agency that protects the retirement incomes of nearly 37 million US workers in private sector defined benefit pension plans and is currently responsible for the benefits of about 1.5 million people in failed pension plans. PBGC receives no support from the US taxpayer. Its operations are financed by insurance premiums, investment income and assets and recoveries from failed employer plans.



