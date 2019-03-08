

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Friday after China reported worse than expected trade data for the month of February.



Chinese exports plummeted 20.7 percent in February from a year earlier, reflecting weaker demand and distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday.



That was far below expectations for a 4.8 percent drop. Imports fell 5.2 percent after a 1.5 percent fall in January.



A bruised euro remained around the 1.1200 against the U.S. dollar, a day after the European Central Bank trimmed its growth forecast for euro zone economic growth but announced it would provide new loans for banks to stimulate growth.



Investors await U.S. payrolls data for February later in the day for further clues to the global growth outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23 points or 0.43 percent at 5,245 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Air France-KLM Group fell over 1 percent despite the airline reporting a 4.1 percent year-over-year rise in passenger figures for February.



