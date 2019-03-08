

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as caution set in ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight that may show a moderation in hiring due to external uncertainties.



Investors remained concerned about weakening global growth after the European Central Bank ramped up its stimulus program and China reported worse than expected trade data for the month of February.



Chinese exports plummeted 20.7 percent in February from a year earlier, reflecting weaker demand and distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday.



That was far below expectations for a 4.8 percent drop. Imports fell 5.2 percent after a 1.5 percent fall in January.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 43 points or 0.60 percent at 7,114 in opening deals after closing half a percent lower the previous day.



Retailing group Sports Direct International dropped 1.3 percent. The company has demanded the removal of all of the board of Debenhams except one, and the appointment of Mike Ashley to an executive role. Shares of Debenhams soared 16.5 percent.



Serco Group fell around 1 percent despite the company signing a new contract to provide field office support services to the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.



