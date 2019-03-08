

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to 1.3183 against the franc and 0.8589 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3244 and 0.8547, respectively.



Pulling away from its early highs of 1.3108 against the dollar and 146.18 against the yen, the pound declined to 11-day lows of 1.3053 and 145.10, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.30 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro, 1.28 against the dollar and 143.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX