

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. jobs data for February and housing starts and building permits for January will be out at 8:30 am ET Friday.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the pound, the currency rose.



The greenback was worth 111.12 against the yen, 1.1221 against the euro, 1.3063 against the pound and 1.0089 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



