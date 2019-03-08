

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks drifted lower on Friday, extending losses to a second straight session, on rising concerns about global economic growth due to disappointing data out of the U.S. and China, and on continued uncertainty about Brexit and U.S.-China trade negotiations.



The benchmark SMI ended down 56.22 points, or 0.6%, at 9,268.36, about 40 points off the day's low 9,228.86. The index touched a high of 9,306.06 in the session.



On Thursday, the index ended down 78.58 points, or 0.84%, at 9,324.58.



Julius Baer ended lower by about 2.6%. Swatch Group, Adecco, UBS Group, Credit Suisse and ABB shed 1 to 2%.



LafargeHolcim also lost more than 1%. The cement giant reported a profit in its fiscal year 2018, compared to loss last year, driven by higher sales with increased cement volume.



The company said it continues to expect that solid global market demand would continue in 2019. The company still expects net sales growth of 3 to 5% and recurring EBITDA growth of at least 5%, both on a like-for-like basis, delivering target of Strategy 2022.



Roche said it has received European Commission approval for its Tecentriq drug in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy as an initial treatment for people with a specific type of lung cancer. The stock, however, edged lower and lost about 0.7%, reflecting the overall trend in the market.



Most of the markets across Europe ended lower today, with investors staying wary of picking up stocks amid mounting concerns about global growth. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.89%.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended notably lower with their benchmarks FTSE 100 and CAC 40 declining 0.74% and 0.7%, respectively. Germany's DAX ended down 0.52%.



The U.S. jobs data, released by the Labor Department ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street today, showed job growth nearly ground to halt in February.



In China, exports dropped the most in three years in February, due largely to tariffs-driven sharp fall in trade with the U.S. and due to a shift in timing of the Chinese New Year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX