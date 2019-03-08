

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic PLC (MDT), Friday said its board authorized a new plan to buy back up to $6 billion in shares.



The medical device company said it earlier had $1.3 billion in share buyback authorization left in a $5 billion plan approved in June 2017.



The board also approved fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share, representing a 9 percent increase over the prior year. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2019.



