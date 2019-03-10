

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is nearing an agreement to buy Israeli chipmaker Mellanox Technologies, which would help it gain technology used to speed the flow of information around data centers, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The sale of Mellanox, which has a market value of about $5.9 billion, could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said. Nvidia is the leading bidder ahead of rivals including Intel Corp., though no final decision has been made and the outcome could still change, the reports said.



