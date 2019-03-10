

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors will create a new decision-making body to discuss business collaboration across the three-way alliance, replacing a setup that concentrated power in former chief Carlos Ghosn, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa, and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will sit on the top decision-making panel. A broad range of topics will be on the table, such as joint development and procurement as well as the alliance's future. Senard could serve as chairman, the report said.



The three automakers used to discuss collaborative strategy mostly at an alliance board headed by Ghosn, who chaired all three companies before his fall from grace. Representatives from the companies met after Ghosn's arrest in November and agreed to do away with one-man decision-making and shift to a more collaborative set-up.



The alliance has joint ventures Renault-Nissan BV and Nissan-Mitsubishi BV in Amsterdam. Some have pointed out in the wake of Ghosn's financial scandal that the two units had ceased to function as corporate entities and instead been used to make payments to the then-chairman. The ventures will halt operations after the new body is established.



