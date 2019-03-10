

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone (BX) announced that funds affiliated with Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP), have made a growth-oriented investment in Carrix, the largest marine terminal operator in the U.S. and in the Americas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Carrix is the parent company of SSA Marine and its related affiliates with combined operations at over 250 port and rail locations worldwide, including 16 container terminals in Long Beach, Oakland, Seattle and Tacoma, Panama, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Vietnam.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX