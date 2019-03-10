sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,27 Euro		-0,29
-0,98 %
WKN: A0MSM5 ISIN: US09253U1088 Ticker-Symbol: BBN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,195
29,488
09.03.
29,29
29,38
08.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP29,27-0,98 %