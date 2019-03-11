

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks maker Britvic Plc (BVIC.L) announced Monday the appointment of Joanne Wilson to the Board as Chief Financial Officer. Wilson's start date will be confirmed in due course.



She succeeds Mathew Dunn, who informed the Board in October last year of his intention to take up the role of CFO at ASOS plc (ASC.L, ASOMY.PK).



The company noted that Dunn will be leaving the company, as previously announced. Earlier, the company had said that he will remain CFO of Britvic until the end of his notice period in April 2019.



Wilson is currently Chief Financial Officer at dunnhumby, a customer data science company, part of Tesco PLC.



Prior to this, she held a variety of financial and commercial roles at Tesco PLC internationally, as well as in the UK. She started her career at KPMG, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Joanne brings considerable retail, digital and consumer experience. This, coupled with her commercial and financial expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to successfully execute our strategy and ambitious performance and growth plans.'



