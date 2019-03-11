

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks pared early gains to turn flat on Monday as global growth worries persisted and investors awaited more news from U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,233 in opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower on Friday.



Aerospace group Safran fell 1.3 percent after a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed. Boeing rival Airbus rose 0.3 percent.



Tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb slid half a percent. The company has acquired 88 percent of PT Multistrada Arah Sarana TBK, a tire manufacturer based in Indonesia, for $480 million.



Automaker Renault advanced 1.8 percent and Peugeot gained 0.4 percent. Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors will create a new decision-making body to discuss business collaboration across the three-way alliance, replacing a setup that concentrated power in former chief Carlos Ghosn, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



