

Ireland's construction sector growth rose to seven-month high in February, with new orders and job creation increasing at faster rates, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 60.5 in February from 54.6 in January. A reading above 50 suggests growth in activity.



The Irish construction sector has expanded on a monthly basis since September 2013.



Among the sub-categories of construction, housing activity recorded the fastest rise in nine-months, followed by commercial activity that also increased at the quickest rate since May 2018.



Meanwhile, civil engineering activity fell for the sixth month in a row.



New order growth improved to a eight-month high, driven by increased market activity and the commencement of new projects.



Employment gain accelerated to a joint seven-month high due to an increase in construction activity and work on new projects.



