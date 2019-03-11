

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) and Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) have announced that they have been awarded subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines and subsea production system equipment contracts by BP for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim natural gas project, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.



McDermott was awarded a substantial engineering, procurement, construction and installation SURF contract. BHGE will provide five large-bore deepwater horizonal xmas trees, a 6-slot dual bore manifold, a pipeline end manifold, subsea distribution units, three subsea isolation valves, diverless connections and subsea production control systems, specifically designed to enable the future integration of additional wells for the first phase of the development.



The companies noted that the latest awards follow an initial front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase, awarded in March 2018, during which BHGE and McDermott worked together to define the technology and equipment scope for a four-well development phase.



