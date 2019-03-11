

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased in January from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 119 million in January from EUR 218 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, trade deficit was EUR 219 million.



Exports climbed 12.0 percent year-over-year in January and imports rose 2.0 percent.



Exports to EU countries advanced 5.0 percent annually in January and those to non-EU countries surged by 31.0 percent.



