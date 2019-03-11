

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed in February to the lowest level in two months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index inflation eased to 1.0 percent in February after a 1.3 percent rise in January. In November and December, the inflation was 0.8 percent each.



Clothing and footwear, and leisure and culture led to the annual decrease in February than in January.



Prices of communication registered a fall of 1.1 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



