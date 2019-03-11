

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release January figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The number of home loans is expected to fall 2.0 percent after tumbling 8.2 percent in December. The value of loans is called flat after sliding 6.4 percent in the previous month. Investment lending is tipped to lost 1.5 percent after dropping 4.6 percent a month earlier.



Australia also may see February results for the indexes for business confidence and conditions from NAB; in January, their scores were +4 and +7, respectively.



Japan will see Q1 numbers for the indexes for large all industry and large manufacturing from BSI; in the three months prior, their scores were +4.3 and +5.5.



The Philippines will release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in December, imports were worth $8.47 billion and exports were at $4.72 billion for a trade deficit of $3.752 billion.



Singapore will provide January data for retail sales; in December, sales were up 3.4 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year.



