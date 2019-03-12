

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income dropped 5.6 percent to 104.5 million Swiss francs from last year's 110.7 million francs.



Earnings per share were 2.89 francs, down 4 percent from 3.01 francs a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 111.7 million francs, compared to 118.3 million francs last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.09 francs, compared to prior year's 3.22 francs.



EBITDA for the quarter grew 1.3 percent to 169.2 million francs from 167.0 million francs last year. EBITDA margin was 23.8 percent, compared to 23.7 percent last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was 169.2 million francs, compared to 167.7 million francs a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.8 percent, same as last year.



Sales for the quarter edged up 0.5 percent to 709.5 million francs from 706.0 million francs last year.



Separately, Geberit said its Board of Directors will nominate Bernadette Koch for election to the Board at the 2019 General Meeting on April 3.



The nomination will be made within the context of succession planning, with Jørgen Tang-Jensen stepping down from the Board of Directors at the same General Meeting.



