

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced Tuesday that it is planning to launch almost 70 new electric models in the next ten years - instead of the 50 previously planned.



As a result, the projected number of vehicles to be built on the company's electric platforms in the next decade will increase to 22 million from earlier projected 15 million.



Volkswagen said it has signed off a comprehensive decarbonization program aimed at achieving a fully CO2-neutral balance in all areas from fleet to production to administration by 2050.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX