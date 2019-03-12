

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported Tuesday that its Group EBIT loss was 3.4 million euros, compared to 0.6 million euros last year.



EBIT before non-operating one-off effects was 1.7 million euros, an increase of more than 35 million euros from last year.



Group EBITDA was 9.5 million euros, compared to 10.1 million euros last year.



Group revenue was 296.9 million euros, 11.6 % higher than 266.1 million euros a year ago.



Manz AG said it will publish its final figures for financial year 2018 along with a detailed prognosis for the current financial year on March 28.



