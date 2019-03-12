

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as investor attention remained firmly focused on the Brexit deal.



Britain's parliament is holding the first of what could be three days of votes later today after Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed late Monday to some last minute changes to the divorce agreement.



The benchmark DAX was up 15 points or 0.13 percent at 11,557 in opening deals after gaining 0.8 percent the previous day.



Dialogue Semiconductor rose half a percent after U.S. technology shares posted strong gains overnight on news of a $6.9 billion deal in the semiconductor sector.



Klöckner & Co. soared 9 percent after reporting its fiscal year 2018 earnings.



Auto giant Volkswagen dropped more than 1 percent. The company reported that its Passenger Cars brand sales revenue rose 6.8 percent to 84.6 billion euros in 2018.



Separately, the automaker said it plans to launch almost 70 new electric models in the next ten years - instead of the 50 previously planned.



Uniper fell 1.5 percent despite narrowing its FY net loss.



High tech equipment manufacturer Manz rose over 1 percent after publishing preliminary figures for 2018.



