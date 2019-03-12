

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with a stronger pound keeping investors nervous after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May secured significant changes to her divorce deal from the European Union.



With just over two weeks until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, the British Parliament is due to hold a series of votes on Brexit starting today.



On the data front, U.K. GDP grew 0.5 percent in January, the biggest monthly gain in more than two years, after shrinking in December, official data showed today. Investors were also digesting industrial and construction output reports.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,127 in opening deals after adding 0.4 percent the previous day.



Cairn Energy tumbled 3.2 percent. The company posted fiscal 2018 loss before taxation from continuing operations of $1.27 billion, compared to profit of $272.8 million a year ago.



Security firm G4S lost as much as 6 percent after its revenue missed estimates.



