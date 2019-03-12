

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to some last minute changes to the divorce agreement.



With just over two weeks until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, the British Parliament is due to hold a series of votes on Brexit starting today.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 374.31 in opening deals after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down slightly, hit by a stronger pound on optimism over the U.K.'s Brexit withdrawal deal.



Global payment company Adyen NV lost 5 percent after some minority shareholders reportedly sold about 8 percent of the capital.



Italian luxury goods company Tod's dropped 3 percent after its 2018 core profit fell 26 percent.



Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group declined 2.4 percent after its fourth-quarter net income dropped 5.6 percent.



Klöckner & Co. soared 12 percent in Frankfurt after reporting its fiscal year 2018 earnings.



High tech equipment manufacturer Manz rose over 1 percent after publishing preliminary figures for 2018.



Cairn Energy tumbled 3.2 percent in London. The company posted fiscal 2018 loss before taxation from continuing operations of $1.27 billion, compared to profit of $272.8 million a year ago.



Security firm G4S lost as much as 6 percent after its revenue missed estimates.



In economic releases, U.K. GDP grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in January after a 0.40 percent decline in December, official data showed. Economists had expected a 0.20 percent increase.



Industrial production rose 0.6 percent from December, when it fell 0.5 percent. Construction output rose 2.8 percent, reversing a similar size fall in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX