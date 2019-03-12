

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen dropped to a 4-day low of 111.47 against the greenback, 6-day low of 78.87 against the aussie and a weekly low of 76.29 versus the kiwi, from its early highs of 111.16, 78.55 and 75.93, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 124.98 against the euro and 109.98 against the franc, the yen fell to 5-day lows of 125.77 and 110.58, respectively.



On the downside, the yen is likely to find support around 113.00 against the greenback, 80.00 against the aussie, 78.00 versus the kiwi, 128.00 against the euro and 112.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX